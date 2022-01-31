Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.