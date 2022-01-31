Empirical Finance LLC Has $227,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $211.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

