Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Clorox stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.82.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

