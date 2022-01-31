Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Endesa stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

