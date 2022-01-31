Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $734.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Endo International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 3,253,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

