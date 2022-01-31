Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.36.

EFX stock opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.13 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

