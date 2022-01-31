Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

EFSC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.