EOS Force Tops One Day Trading Volume of $119,664.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 10% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $119,664.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

