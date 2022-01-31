EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 797,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $25.04 on Monday, reaching $476.14. 509,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $595.70 and its 200-day moving average is $609.31. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.