Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Rollins worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rollins by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Rollins by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

