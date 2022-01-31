Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.97 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NewMarket worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 59.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $13,528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $334.94 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.