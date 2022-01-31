Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

In other news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

