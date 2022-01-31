Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,086,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,477,000 after acquiring an additional 248,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 185,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

