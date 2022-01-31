Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $79.70 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.10.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.