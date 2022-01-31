Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $833,000 Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,921 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $877,000.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $1.496 dividend. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

