Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,615 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70.

