Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $308.43 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,665.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,826.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,810.20 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,951 shares of company stock worth $417,885,521. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

