Ergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ergo has a total market cap of $112.81 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00009160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,472.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.29 or 0.07036892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00284744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.08 or 0.00740987 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00383332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00238027 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

