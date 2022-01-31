EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $91.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESLOY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $72.56 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.