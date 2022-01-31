Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

