Evercore ISI Analysts Give Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) a $150.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.68.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.