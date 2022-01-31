Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.97% of Everi worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

