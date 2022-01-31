EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVgo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

