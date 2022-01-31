Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $3,186,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 394,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 325,722 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,964,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 507,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 35.6% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,066,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after acquiring an additional 805,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 88,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

