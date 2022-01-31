Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $3,232,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.