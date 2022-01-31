FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Position Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of FB Financial worth $61,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 228,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 176,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of FBK opened at $43.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

