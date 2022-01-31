FBD (LON:FBH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Monday. FBD has a 1 year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get FBD alerts:

About FBD

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.