Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.48% of Federal Signal worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

