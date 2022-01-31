Ferrari (RACE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY21 guidance at EUR 4.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $5.070-$5.070 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RACE stock opened at $226.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

