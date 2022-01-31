Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($36.43) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FEVR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.57).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,046 ($27.60) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,961 ($26.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,623.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,475.20.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

