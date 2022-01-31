FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FGF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 11,317 shares of company stock worth $280,868 in the last ninety days. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGF. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FG Financial Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

