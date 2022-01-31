Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

