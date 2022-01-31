Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,981 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $159.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

