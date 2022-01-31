Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

FTRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

FTRP stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

