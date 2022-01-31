Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 138 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

