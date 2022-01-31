Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 23.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.