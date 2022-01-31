Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1,077.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

