Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

