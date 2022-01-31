Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

