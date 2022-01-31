Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $44.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

