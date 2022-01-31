Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

