Financial Survey: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) vs. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. OFG Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OFG Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $597.70 million 2.33 $74.33 million $2.57 10.86 Chemung Financial $88.03 million 2.49 $19.26 million $5.37 8.75

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 23.53% 13.99% 1.40% Chemung Financial 27.18% 12.53% 1.06%

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

