FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $74.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

