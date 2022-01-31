FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.