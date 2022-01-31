FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

