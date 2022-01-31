FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 608 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 56.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

