FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:FA opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12.41 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.39).

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($56,664.87).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

