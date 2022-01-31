Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 389.0 days.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.