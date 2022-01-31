First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

FRBA opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. First Bank has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Bank in the second quarter worth $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the third quarter worth $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 64.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

