First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $838.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $591.52 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

